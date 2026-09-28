Putin increases army size for fourth time since start of year

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree today increasing the authorized number of servicemen in the armed forces by 15,500, Agence France-Presse reported.

The agency notes that this is his fourth such decision this year.

Putin's decree comes at a time when both Russia and Ukraine are suffering increasing losses in the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than four and a half years.

The decree does not give a reason for this increase and does not specify how the new positions will be filled.

"The authorized number of the Russian armed forces is set at 2,441,630 people, of which 1,550,500 are military personnel," it states in decree.

Putin had already signed documents to increase the size of the army in March, June and July of this year. The total increase since March amounts to 47,860 soldiers.

The advance of Russian forces on the battlefield has slowed this year, with the widespread use of drones on the front lines making rapid and massive troop maneuvers almost impossible.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of preparing a new military mobilization, which Putin described as Ukrainian "disinformation".

The Russian president last ordered the mobilization of reservists in 2022, after a series of Russian military defeats on the battlefield in Ukraine, AFP recalls.