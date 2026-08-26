In Greece! Two Bulgarians arrested for fire near Kavala

Two Bulgarian citizens - a 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man - have been arrested in Greece in connection with a fire that started in a car and spread to a forest area in the Kavala region, the Athens and Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported.

The two were detained under the procedure for immediate arrest by the investigation unit for crimes related to arson at the Kavala fire service.

The fire broke out around 11:00 on Tuesday in the area of the municipal unit of Orfanou, which is part of the municipality of Pangea.

According to the Greek fire service, the fire initially broke out in a car, then spread to a forest area in the Kavala region. transferred to a neighboring forest area and quickly grew.

34 firefighters, two infantry squads and eight fire engines were mobilized to control the fire. Two planes and two helicopters participated in the aerial extinguishing, and the municipality of Pangea provided water tankers.

The fire department later reported that there was no active fire. During the operation, the authorities also monitored the development of the fire with a drone equipped with a thermal and optical camera.

The Greek authorities have not yet reported that the fire was started intentionally. The official information only states that the two Bulgarian citizens were arrested in connection with the fire that started in the car and subsequently spread to a forest area.

The investigation into the causes of the fire is being conducted by the specialized unit for investigating crimes related to arson in Kavala.

According to data from the Greek fire department, from the beginning of the year to August 25, 738 administrative fines were imposed in the country for violations related to fires, totaling over 1.2 million euros. During the same period, 313 arrests were made, 279 of which - nearly 90% - were for fires caused by negligence, and 34 were for intentional acts.

The case comes at a time of increased risk of natural fires in Northern Greece, where high temperatures, dry vegetation and strong winds significantly facilitate the spread of fire.