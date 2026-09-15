Adv. Markovski: The press conference on the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case was a gross mistake by the prosecution

We cannot be angry with the relatives of the deceased, they are emotionally involved. It is right that at this stage one version cannot be put forward and it can be favored. This was commented on bTV by lawyer Dimitar Markovski, quoted by novini.bg.

„This press conference was a gross mistake by the prosecutor's office. You cannot go on national air, say „Yes, we have a huge amount of evidence, but 12 expert reports are not ready” and favor one version. You cannot draw conclusions before the end of the investigation“, he said.

Psychologist Veselin Gerev specified: „The psychologist of the Ministry of Interior (Rosen Yordanov, ed.) spoke quite sharply, emphasized „Me as a citizen, me as a professional” – either you are a citizen, or you are a professional. It should have been explained better that this investigation is large and could last 2 years. The direction in one direction or another angered the relatives. They have lost loved ones and it is normal for them to react sharply.

Adv. Markovski is of the opinion that the Criminal Procedure Code needs urgent changes, especially for the victims' relatives: “They do not have the right to familiarize themselves with the materials in the case until the entire process of collecting and verifying the evidence is completed, except for some exceptions, which almost never happen.“

“The experts who participated in the psychiatric part of the expertise, I assume, are specialists and are free from any prejudices. But this expertise cannot be one hundred percent proof, it is related to the other expertises that have not yet been completed“, added Gerev.

According to Adv. Markovski, it is a mistake not to conduct a detailed interrogation of the person who discovered the bodies at the “Petrokhan” hut, instead of later conducting an additional interrogation by conference call with his lawyer while he is in Mexico.

According to him, there is information whether the deceased worked for the National Security Agency, but it probably cannot be made public.

Regarding the phenobarbital found in Kalushev's body, Gerev specified that this is a substance that is difficult to find in our country: “Sedative, antiepileptic, for induction of anesthesia. The fact that there is such a substance means that the person in question either underwent therapy or took the sedative before committing the crime according to the working version. But it depends on the quantities – this substance has an effect that depends on the dose taken.“

Markovski believes that the press conference was intended to calm the public and assure that the case is being worked on, but it had the opposite effect: “A piecemeal version is given. It is speculative to say that everything has been leading up to this point. In my opinion, this case is heading for termination in advance.“

“This affected the relatives, constant bargaining began”, Gerev added.