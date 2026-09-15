Russian military: We hit two vessels in Ukrainian ports and continue to attack railway infrastructure

Russian forces hit a ferry and a tanker in two Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea today, the Russian Defense Ministry said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

The ministry said the ferry was hit in the port of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odessa region, and the tanker - in the port of the city of Izmail in the same region.

Both vessels were used to supply the Ukrainian army, the statement said.

The ministry also said that Russian forces also hit a freight train in the port of Pivdenny, not far from the Ukrainian city Odessa.

Russian forces have also continued attacks on railway infrastructure in western Ukraine, which they say is being used to transport military cargo from Europe.

No further details were given.

Reuters notes that these statements cannot be independently verified.

Poland is strengthening its border checkpoints with Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Koszyniak-Kamysz said today in the context of Russian drone attacks over the weekend on Ukrainian territory, very close to the NATO member's border posts, Reuters reported.

A Russian drone struck a passenger train bound for the Polish capital Warsaw on Sunday, which happened on Ukrainian territory, near the Polish border with Ukraine.

Border guards later said they had closed the border checkpoints, have evacuated people from waiting vehicles and are seeking shelter for them.

"Russia's actions in recent days threaten the security of all of Europe. "In accordance with the decision of our government, the infrastructure used by the border guards is being reinforced," Koszyniak-Kamysz wrote on the Ex social platform.

"Servicemen from the 18th Engineer Regiment are already carrying out tasks that will further strengthen the checkpoints and infrastructure near the Polish-Ukrainian border," the minister said.

In turn, the command of the Polish army said in a statement that engineer regiments are building border fortifications using prefabricated containers surrounded by wire mesh, which can be filled with sand or gravel and serve as a protective wall against explosions, as well as a supporting structure.

The construction activities also include the construction of observation and security posts near the Polish-Ukrainian border - in the area of the border crossings "Dorohusk", "Medica" and "Korchova".