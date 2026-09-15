The regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "cynically" uses Western political tourists as "human shields" to cover up its "military echelons", said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

"The goal of the hyped information campaign is obvious — once again to ask for military aid for the Zelensky regime, while intimidating the ordinary European with some "Russian threat at the gates of NATO", she pointed out regarding the information about a Russian strike on a passenger train carrying politicians and government officials from Western countries.

Zakharova emphasized that Moscow had warned diplomatic personnel to leave Kiev as early as May of this year, and that it had called on Western countries not to allow their representatives to travel to Ukraine.

She pointed out that railway junctions and locomotives used to transport weapons for the Ukrainian military were "legitimate targets".