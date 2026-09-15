A protest against the government has been announced for tonight in the so-called "Triangle of Power" in the capital. The demonstration against Radev's cabinet is scheduled for 7 p.m., bTV reported.

The organizers are activist Manol Glishev and the civil society association BOETS. They are demanding the government's resignation.

Among their reasons are the budget deficit and the assumption of new foreign debt, ongoing corruption and the lack of sufficient action against organized crime.

The organizers also point to the increasing, in their words, unpunished violence among youth and the cabinet's policy towards Russia.

According to the organizers, the government is threatening national security and worsening Bulgaria's relations with our partners in the European Union.