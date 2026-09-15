Chancellor: No possibility of forming another parliamentary majority in Germany besides the already ruling coalition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that there was no possibility of forming another parliamentary majority in Germany besides the already ruling coalition with the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), adding that he hoped to reach an agreement with the Social Democrats on further reforms after the upcoming regional elections, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

"I was elected for a four-year term and I want to use this time to solve problems," Merz stressed, rejecting the possibility of forming a minority government.

His statement comes in the context of the upcoming regional elections in the German states of Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday, which are seen as a test of support for Merz and his ruling coalition.

Germany's conservative bloc has called a special meeting for this Sunday, where senior party figures are expected to discuss the setbacks of the latest election and express their support for the under-pressure Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a party official said on Monday, quoted by Reuters.

Merz has come under increasing criticism from his own party after the poor performance of his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in elections in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, where the populist "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) has almost secured a majority in the regional parliament.

Nationally, the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, are enjoying support ranging between 18 and 20 percent - a figure far below last year's federal election result and much lower than the AfD's approval rating.

After the setbacks in Saxony-Anhalt, some CDU critics have warned that another weak result this weekend could increase the pressure on Merz.

According to opinion polls, the CDU is enjoying approval ratings of 7 percent in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and 20 percent in Berlin, where it shares first place with the "Left" party.

Merz has rejected attempts to tie his political future to the results of the regional elections, saying that Germany needs stability to push through an ambitious reform agenda and deal with major European challenges, including manifestations of hybrid warfare and support for Ukraine.