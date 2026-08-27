North Korea says it will respond firmly and immediately to hostile actions by the United States

North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the United States' decision to approve the sale of missiles and related equipment to South Korea, Reuters reported, citing the North Korean state news agency KCNA, BTA reported.

In addition, Pyongyang announced that it would respond "firmly and immediately" to hostile American actions in any area, the KCNA added. North Korea said it clearly recognizes Washington's continued hostility toward it, Reuters added.

"Once again, we clearly see how we are being made to understand that the US's undisguised attitude toward the DPRK will always be hostile," a foreign ministry spokesman in Pyongyang was quoted by the KCNA as saying.

This is in response to the US State Department's approval of a potential $125 million sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder tactical air-to-air missiles and related equipment to South Korea, Reuters reported. According to Pyongyang, this poses a "new threat" for the security environment.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Washington this year approved sales to Seoul of various weapons systems, including modernized air-to-air missiles, naval and attack helicopters, and precision-guided bombs, thus encouraging South Korea to increase its combat capabilities.

"Now that the military integration of the United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing, we cannot ignore the adverse effect on the regional security environment of the US arms sale to the ROK," the spokesman noted, using South Korea's abbreviation for the Republic of Korea.

North Korea is aware of such threats and will give a "serious, immediate and firm response" to hostile actions in all areas, he concluded.