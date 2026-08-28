Death toll in Nepal-China floods rises to 392

At least 392 people have died in catastrophic floods in the mountainous border region between Nepal and China, of which 359 are in Nepal alone and three in China.

This was announced by authorities amid the increasing number of victims, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

More than 1,300 people are still missing as rescue teams evacuate survivors from the disaster zone.

Many of the bodies found in Nepal have been carried kilometers downstream towards the Indian border, with rescuers in some cases only finding body parts, a police spokesman said.

Many areas remain difficult to access, with thousands of emergency workers searching for survivors in complicated conditions. The Nepalese army said it had evacuated hundreds of people by air.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah said on Facebook that more than 13,000 military and police personnel had been mobilized for rescue operations. He said 573 people had been rescued in the past 24 hours with 69 rescue flights.

The Nepal Tourism Board said 31 missing foreign nationals had been rescued. Another 667 Nepalese and foreign travelers remained unaccounted for, the tourism agency said.

According to Chinese state media, more than 550 people were missing on the Chinese side of the border, including about 260 foreigners.