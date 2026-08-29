More than 60 Ukrainians missing in Nepal floods

The number of Ukrainians missing in Nepal floods has increased to 64, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reported.

There is currently no information whether there are Ukrainian citizens among the injured or dead.

The ministry noted that its consular service maintains constant contact with the families, and the Ukrainian embassies in India and China, as well as the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Nepal, are in 24-hour contact with local authorities, search and rescue teams, tour operators and foreign partners. A group of employees from the Ukrainian Embassy in India is currently in Nepal.

Search and rescue operations have been conducted daily since early morning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added. The use of aircraft is hampered by fog and is only possible in the first half of the day.

At the initiative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Delhi, requests were sent through Interpol through the relevant Nepalese authorities to the company operating the geolocation devices that some Ukrainian citizens were wearing. Data on the last recorded coordinates before the disaster was obtained. The company continues to try to determine the current location of the devices to assist in the search.