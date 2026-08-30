The Russian Armed Forces are preparing massive strikes on facilities in Ukraine's energy infrastructure in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure and the fuel and energy complex, the Defense Ministry in Moscow announced, quoted by TASS, as well as by Agence France-Presse and Reuters, BTA reported.

"In accordance with the instructions received, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have begun preparations for carrying out massive strikes on facilities in Ukraine's energy infrastructure in response to the ongoing attacks by the Kiev regime on Russia's civilian infrastructure and fuel and energy complex," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also announced that last night Russian troops struck an asbestos-cement plant in Kiev with strike drones, the warehouses of which were used to store explosives of the scientific, technical and engineering company "Smart Ammunition", which produces drones and ammunition for them. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Russian air defense systems have shot down 14 guided bombs, five missiles from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, as well as 804 unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type over the past 24 hours, the ministry also noted.

After the heavy Russian attack near Kiev, which killed 37 people, the Ukrainian government is already talking about "negligence" on the part of the Ukrainian side. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a warehouse storing ammunition had been hit.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced, quoted by TASS, that the country's armed forces had struck a logistics center in the Kiev region where components for Ukrainian ballistic missiles were stored.