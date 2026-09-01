US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll resigns

Donald Trump's Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has resigned after serious disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CBS and "FOCUS" report.

"Secretary Driscoll has been extremely effective in implementing President Trump's "Make America Great Again" program at the Department of the Army, providing exceptional leadership during historic military operations, restoring emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and more", said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

Driscoll, a close friend and former adviser to Vice President J.D. Vance, was an Army officer for four years. He had been the Secretary of the Army since last year and had begun the process of reforming and creating an Unmanned Assault Battalion, which would draw combat experience from the war in Ukraine on the use of drones. In early April, however, Pete Hegseth removed one of the project's supporters, General Randy George, from the post of Chief of Staff of the Army. George is also a close friend of Driscoll, notes CBS.

So far, there has been no official comment from Dan Driscoll on the reasons that led to his resignation.