Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened today to strike "new targets" with "new weapons" in the event of a US attack, according to a statement they issued today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reported.

"In the event of a new attack, there will be significant changes in our defense and counteroffensive", the Guards said, citing a "change in the geography of war" and "change in the weapons and military equipment used".

"We will use new weapons with new capabilities on the battlefield and the world will be surprised", they specified.

The IRGC - Iran's ideological army, has regularly issued such warnings since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East, and especially in recent days.

The Iranian Central Military Command "Khatam al-Anbiya" said on Saturday that according to his information, the US has "decided once again to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the approval of some countries in the region".

After more than six months of war between the US and Iran, negotiations are at a standstill, and the conflict has already spread to Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

After a month of lull, the exchange of strikes between the US and Iran escalated again in late August, especially in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, although recently the strikes appear to have decreased.