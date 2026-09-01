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Moscow is nervous again: This is extremely ridiculous!

Moscow is nervous again: This is extremely ridiculous!

Mikhail Fedorov was dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine in July 2026

Sep 1, 2026 15:11 56

Moscow is nervous again: This is extremely ridiculous! - 1
Reuters Reuters

Russia sharply criticized the decision of the Minister of Defense of Italy Guido Crosetto to appoint former Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mikhail Fedorov as his advisor, ANSA reported.

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova described the appointment as "extremely ridiculous" and "worthy of a satirical story by Gianni Rodari".

Crosetto defended Fedorov's appointment. He emphasized that he was thinking only of Rome, and not of Moscow or Kiev".

We recall that Mikhail Fedorov was dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense in July 2026. It became clear that this was based on a conflict with Oleksandr Syrsky. Fedorov's dismissal sparked major protests in Ukraine.