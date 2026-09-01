Russia sharply criticized the decision of the Minister of Defense of Italy Guido Crosetto to appoint former Ukrainian Minister of Defense Mikhail Fedorov as his advisor, ANSA reported.

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova described the appointment as "extremely ridiculous" and "worthy of a satirical story by Gianni Rodari".

Crosetto defended Fedorov's appointment. He emphasized that he was thinking only of Rome, and not of Moscow or Kiev".

We recall that Mikhail Fedorov was dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense in July 2026. It became clear that this was based on a conflict with Oleksandr Syrsky. Fedorov's dismissal sparked major protests in Ukraine.