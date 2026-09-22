Velislava Petrova in New York: Bulgaria has succeeded in integrating into the EU

Bulgaria has succeeded in integrating into the EU, but it needs to have a more active role in decision-making. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova during the forum “Her Power @ UNGA81“, organized in New York by the American publication for international relations and foreign policy Foreign Policy, the ministry reported.

“In the conditions of military conflicts, geopolitical competition and growing uncertainty, Europe needs leadership that builds trust and achieves concrete results“, she said.

Speaking about leadership as a personal choice and public responsibility, Minister Petrova pointed out that her professional path goes from science and global health through work in international organizations to politics. Her guiding question has always been where she can be most useful and contribute to real change, writes bTV.

To young people who want to develop in public and political life, she sent a message to be brave, to seek opportunities to contribute and not to let doubts deter them. According to her, the next generation of leaders needs not only education, but also practical experience, mentorship and real access to decision-making processes.

Minister Petrova also emphasized the need for women to be more actively supported in their professional development. Their full participation in decision-making is not only a matter of representation, but a prerequisite for stronger, more effective and more responsible leadership. “Europe must fully utilize the potential of women. Their participation in decision-making processes makes leadership stronger and more effective“, the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Velislava Petrova also outlined Bulgaria's place in the changing European environment. According to her, our country has already achieved its full integration into the EU, Schengen and the eurozone, and the next task is to contribute more actively to common European decisions. “Bulgaria should not simply adapt to the changing geopolitical environment in Europe. It should actively participate in its formation“, she added.

Minister Petrova highlighted Bulgaria's strategic importance for the transport, energy and economic connectivity of Europe. According to her, large infrastructure projects should not be considered solely as national priorities, but as part of a broader European network, ensuring more secure and diversified connections.

“Security, energy and connectivity are no longer separate policies. Together, they determine Europe's resilience – and Bulgaria has an important role in all three," said Velislava Petrova.