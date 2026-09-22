Night attack on Russia: Strikes on Samara and over 70 drones downed in Rostov region

A massive attack with Ukrainian drones was carried out on the night of September 22 against several Russian regions. Among the affected areas are Samara and Rostov regions.

In Samara, the Russian air defense forces have repelled a large-scale attack with unmanned aerial vehicles. The mayor of the city, Ivan Noskov, reported that according to preliminary data, damage was caused to the windows of several buildings, the roof of one building and a car.

Specialists from the relevant services and investigative bodies are working at the sites where debris from drones fell. Noskov said that the affected residents will be provided with the necessary assistance.

Fire at the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery

The attack also affected industrial infrastructure in Samara. According to publications in Russian and Ukrainian media and data from monitoring channels, drones attacked the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, owned by “Rosneft“.

After the attack, explosions and a fire were reported on the territory of the enterprise. Footage distributed on social networks showed flames and thick smoke over the industrial zone.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the exact extent of damage to the facilities or whether the refinery's operations have been disrupted.

The Kuibyshev Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refining facilities in the Samara region. The company is part of the structure of “Rosneft“.

Over 70 drones destroyed over Rostov region

In parallel with the attack in Samara region, Russian air defense also operated over Rostov region.

Governor Yuri Slyusar announced that over 70 drones were destroyed overnight in seven districts of the region – Bokovsky, Millerovsky, Kasharsky, Tarasovsky, Sholokhovsky, Chertkovsky and Azovsky.

According to the governor's initial information, there are no reports of casualties.

Reports of the attack indicate that the strikes were spread over a significant area, and that Russian air defenses were activated in several areas simultaneously.

Attacks continue amid escalation

The night attack is another case in which Ukrainian drones have reached deep into Russian territory and are targeting not only border areas, but also industrial and energy facilities.

Samara region is located hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border, and the Kuibyshev refinery is among the enterprises that are important for Russian oil refining.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the specific strikes at this time.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and regional authorities continue to report on the work of air defense, while information about the damage to industrial facilities in Samara is being clarified.