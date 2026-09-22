Trump and Zelensky meet in New York

US President Donald Trump will meet with Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on September 22, the White House schedule shows.

The bilateral conversation is scheduled for 20:15 Bulgarian time and will take place on the sidelines of the general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. The US leader's program also includes an address to the General Assembly at 16:55 Moscow time.

On the same day, Trump is also scheduled to participate in the signing of documents related to the administration's agreements in Washington with the leaders of Denmark and Greenland. His schedule also includes bilateral meetings with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 6:45 p.m. Bulgarian time and with Sanae Takaichi at 7:30 p.m.

Later that evening, at a reception at a New York hotel, Trump is also scheduled to meet with Delcy Rodriguez, an authorized representative of the president of Venezuela. The meeting is scheduled for 2:40 a.m. our time on Wednesday.

The schedule also includes meetings with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia, as well as an event dedicated to the activities of the regional alliance against organized crime created by the United States “Shield of America“.

Sources: The White House