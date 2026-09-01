Over the past two weeks, the whole world - Europe and the world that supports us - has been on vacation. And this is a very unpleasant taste, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, quoted by Gazeta.

"I can't help but share it, diplomacy according to plan. That is, if it's a vacation, it's a vacation", Zelensky said.

On the night of September 1, Russian forces launched a massive attack on Ukrainian targets, using precision-guided munitions and long-range drones. Russian troops managed to disable defense and energy enterprises located in Kiev and the surrounding region.

Earlier, the EU ambassador to Ukraine complained that he could no longer sleep in bed because of Russian military strikes.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kalas, said that this July and August were the deadliest months since the start of the war. She called on countries that have interceptors that are about to expire to send them to Ukraine.

Amid Zelensky's accusations, EC spokeswoman Paula Pinho stressed that the EU is continuing payments on a two-year loan worth 90 billion euros, which is supposed to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's budgetary and military needs.