The US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has docked in Thailand. Sailors aboard the ship will set foot on solid ground for the first time in more than 250 days, the BBC reports. The warship left San Diego last November for what was supposed to be a six-month mission in the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea. However, the ship was diverted to the Persian Gulf after the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran in late February, "Focus" specified.

Some members of Congress have recently expressed concern over reports of food shortages, broken toilets and mental stress among sailors. The US Navy acknowledged that working conditions were harsh but said the crew was well supported.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is docked near the beach resort of Pattaya, known for its vibrant nightlife and sex tourism, which has a strong historical symbolic meaning. When the weary sailors enter the city's bars and restaurants, they will literally be following in the footsteps of the hundreds of thousands of American soldiers who came here for rest and relaxation during the Vietnam War. They transformed Pattaya from a quiet fishing village into one of the most famous and lively party cities in the world.

The war in Iran, which has affected tourism and consumer spending, has seriously affected businesses here. The prospect of thousands of American sailors whose wages have not been spent for nine months while at sea offers a rare opportunity for local businesses.

Thai authorities have said there are several places where American servicemen and women will not be allowed to visit. One of them is Soi 6, a street that leads to the main beach and is known for its concentration of racy go-go bars. Pattaya's numerous cannabis shops are also off-limits to American crew members, as are water sports clubs such as paragliding and jet skiing.