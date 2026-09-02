Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his government would continue to support workers and industries affected by US tariffs.

The news came after a meeting with union leaders to discuss measures to protect jobs and businesses, AFP reported.

Mark Carney described the US tariffs as "unjustified" and "unprovoked".

To this end, the prime minister announced additional support in the amount of 7.5 billion Canadian dollars (~5.4 billion dollars).

These funds will go to businesses and workers affected by Donald Trump's tariffs.

"Unjustified and unprovoked US tariffs are putting pressure on Canadian workers and industries," said Mark Carney.

In August, the US announced that it was imposing 50% tariffs on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods after negotiations between the countries failed. Since returning to the White House last year, Trump has suggested that the once-warm ally with which the US has maintained a close relationship should be absorbed as the 51st state.

Canada responded to Trump's import taxes by imposing retaliatory tariffs on $20 billion worth of US goods, including steel, dairy products, appliances and farm equipment.