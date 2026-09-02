By a hair! US Congress avoids shutdown

The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to temporarily fund the government until December 11 to avoid a government shutdown before the midterm elections, the AP reported.

According to the results of the vote, the bill was supported by 370 deputies, and 48 voted "against".

The Senate had previously approved the bill by an overwhelming majority and now it must be sent to President Donald Trump for signature.

The bill provides for funding for federal agencies at the current level until December 11.

"This gives the country and our voters confidence that the government will continue to work, confidence that our military personnel will receive their salaries," the statement quoted the member of House of Representatives Tom Cole AP.

For his part, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters before the vote: "We will not allow a repeat of the situation in which Democrats can block the work of the government again".

Lawmakers feared a repeat of the situation of last year on the eve of the midterm elections for Congress.

Last fall, there was a record-breaking 43-day shutdown of the government. Then followed a shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which lasted 76 days.

The US fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30.

The US midterm elections are scheduled for November 3, 2026.