Fire breaks out in warehouses in Kiev

A fire has broken out in a warehouse building in the Goloseevsky district of Kiev, the Kiev city military administration reported on Telegram.

According to the administration in the capital, the air raid siren has been activated four times since the beginning of the day, and the last warning lasted more than half an hour. Explosions have also been reported.

At the same time, the governor of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that Russian forces had repelled a night attack with drones and destroyed dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Fedorishchev said that “the enemy was targeting industrial enterprises“. He said there was damage to civilian property, including private homes and vehicles. He added: “Trust only official sources“.

Sources: Kyiv City Military Administration, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, Max