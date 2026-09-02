Kaia Kalas: Attempted attack in Leipzig bears the marks of state-sponsored terrorism

The attempted attack in Leipzig bears all the marks of state-sponsored terrorism, said the EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kalas, reported “Reuters“, quoted by BTA.

She called on Europe to coordinate on what else could be done in light of the escalation of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The German government said yesterday that it had concluded that Russia was responsible for the attempted drone attack last month.

In a statement ahead of an informal meeting of European foreign ministers in Ireland, Kallas also announced that a list of 1,600 sanctions related to the Russian military-industrial complex was being worked on.

“More may be added,” she said.