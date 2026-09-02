The failed drone attack, loaded with explosives, against the airport in the German city of Leipzig shows that Russia poses a threat to European security, the Hungarian government said, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“Hungary is deeply concerned by the increasing number and intensity of Russian hybrid activities on European territory“, wrote in “Ex“ Foreign Minister Anita Orbán.

In her words, recent incidents in Germany show “an increasingly dangerous and reckless pattern of behavior that poses a serious threat to European security and stability“.

Hungary expresses “full solidarity with Germany and is ready to support our partner in countering hybrid threats“, Orbán stressed.

Hybrid threats usually involve a combination of military, economic, intelligence and propaganda tactics.

Germany said yesterday that Russia was responsible for the drone attack on Leipzig airport last month. An unexploded drone, equipped with explosives and a detonation mechanism, was found on August 4th between Ukrainian cargo planes.

Shortly afterwards, another drone apparently collided in mid-air with a DHL cargo plane near Leipzig. The plane was forced to abort its landing and divert to Hanover with minor damage, DPA noted.

Anita Orbán is a member of the new government led by center-right Prime Minister Péter Magyar, which has been in power since May.

The government's position on Russia differs significantly from that of its predecessor, right-wing populist Viktor Orbán, who maintained friendly relations with Moscow and largely refrained from criticizing Russia over its war in Ukraine.