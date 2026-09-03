What can you buy with a Trump? The image of the American president appeared on a commemorative $ 1 coin

The image of Donald Trump has appeared on a commemorative coin, reports the BBC. For the first time in a century, a sitting president has been depicted on American currency.

The US Mint has released a commemorative $ 1 coin with a portrait of Trump and the inscription "In God we trust" to mark the country's 250th anniversary.

The coin from the special series embodies "the spirit, pride and heritage of a nation approaching its momentous anniversary," the Mint said. They added that the coin has a unique design, intended to become a remarkable addition to modern collections.

The commemorative coins are also sold through vending machines at the Mint store in Washington.

Although they have a golden color, they do not contain real gold. According to the Mint, they consist of 88.5% copper, with the rest being an alloy of zinc, manganese and nickel.

In May 2026, Treasury Secretary Scott Besant said that his department planned to put into circulation a new $250 bill featuring President Trump.

Federal law prohibits the printing of U.S. currency with the image of a living person. Trump allies in Congress have introduced a bill that would provide an exception to this rule, although the proposal is currently stalled.