Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech to the UN General Assembly in New York to a half-empty hall, as dozens of diplomats walked out before his speech. When he stood in front of the microphone, there were boos. At the same time, his delegation stood up and applauded him.

Netanyahu described the delegates who left the hall as "moral cowards" and asked if there were any such people left in the audience, "to leave too". Israel protects many of the countries whose representatives walked out, he pointed out.

The attack on Iran – one of the "easiest decisions"

Speaking of the military conflicts in which his country is involved, the Israeli prime minister stressed: "We will win, we have no other choice".

Netanyahu described the attack on Iran as "one of the easiest decisions" he has ever had to make. "If we hadn't done it, we would all be dead", he said, adding that he expects the Iranian leadership to fall. "One day - and that day may not be that far away - the Iranian people will be free."

The Israeli prime minister recalled that he had vowed not to allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons, and according to him, this promise has already been fulfilled. But to what extent has Iran's nuclear program actually been weakened? The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), intelligence agencies and experts have different views on this issue, writes the German public broadcaster ARD. For example, an unclassified annual report by the US intelligence agencies states that there is no evidence that Iran has made a political decision to create a nuclear bomb.

Genocide - – – – the lie of the century"

During his speech, Netanyahu also defended the war in Gaza. He rejected accusations of genocide as "the biggest lie of the century". Israel did not commit genocide, but prevented genocide, he insisted, adding that if Israel had not stopped the Islamist terrorist organization Hamas, it would have continued to kill.