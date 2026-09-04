The situation in Ukraine remains critical in the early hours of September 4, 2026. Over the past 24 hours, the country has been subjected to intense combined attacks, and record activity is being reported on the front line.

Injuries and destruction in Kiev and Kropyvnytsky

In the capital Kiev, Russian drone strikes continued throughout the day. The city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, announced in an official statement, detailed by the Ukrainska Pravda media outlet (www.pravda.com.ua), that a total of 13 people were injured in different areas of the city. One of the drones hit a nine-story residential building in the Goloseyevsky district, causing a large-scale fire.

At the same time, a Russian drone hit a multi-story residential building in the city of Kropyvnytsky. The head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration, Andrey Raykovich, confirmed to the RBC-Ukraine agency (www.rbc.ua) that there is one injured citizen who has been hospitalized, and serious damage has been caused to the roof structure of the unit.

Fierce clashes on the front and strikes on the energy sector

According to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine agency (ru.interfax.com.ua), since the beginning of the day, almost 200 combat clashes have been recorded along the entire line of contact, making the day one of the most intense since the beginning of the month.

In parallel with the ground offensive, Russia is also attacking Ukraine's strategic infrastructure. The targets of the strikes were the extractive enterprises of “Naftogaz“ and, in particular, assets of the company “Ukrnafta“ in Sumy region. The press center of “Naftogaz“ told the economic publication Economic Truth (www.epravda.com.ua) that important production equipment was damaged, but thanks to the timely evacuation of employees to shelters, no workers were killed or injured.

Diplomatic Shuttles: Donald Trump's Peace Mission

Amid the escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a key diplomatic statement in his evening address, reported by Meduza (meduza.io). Zelensky announced that representatives of US President Donald Trump — specifically Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — would hold high-level meetings in both Moscow and Kiev in the coming days.

“We have preliminary dates and confirmation from them. "It is extremely important for America to maintain its active role in the search for a peaceful solution," the Ukrainian head of state stressed.