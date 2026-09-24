North Korea Tests Modernized Multiple Launch Rocket System

North Korea conducted a test launch of a modernized 240mm multiple launch rocket system on Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported today, BTA reported.

The test demonstrated the accuracy and superiority of the extended-range missiles, which use an autonomous precision guidance system, the KCNA said. These missiles are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 100 km when flying on a ballistic trajectory and 115 km in a combined glide flight mode, the statement said.

The development of such missiles provides North Korea with a significant improvement in its firepower capacity along the southern border, the agency wrote, referring to the border with South Korea.

Park Chung-chun, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, who led the test, stressed the need to concentrate the arsenal to deliver the most deadly and destructive strikes along the southern border, the KCNA reported.

At the same time, North Korea said that its status as a nuclear state is irreversible, the KCNA reported. The more the US and its allies push for nuclear disarmament, the firmer the country's position will become, Foreign Minister Choe Song-hui was quoted as saying by KCNA today.