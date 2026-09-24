The world knows that Russia is failing in the war in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary said

The world knows that Russia is "failing in this war" in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband told the UN Security Council at the 81st annual session of the United Nations in New York, quoted by PA Media and DPA.

He noted that it is time for Russian ministers to tell President Vladimir Putin the truth and "stop the bloodshed". He also called on Moscow to sit at the negotiating table, stressing that Britain would not waver in its commitment to supporting Kiev.

"Four years ago, Putin expected Ukraine's supporters to bend, but we are rock-solid in our support," Miliband said from the UN rostrum. "Four years ago Putin believed that time was on Russia's side, but the Russian military advance has stalled and the number of Russian soldiers killed and wounded has exceeded one and a half million," he continued.

"And on top of that, the Russian economy is suffering as the consequences of Putin's decisions pile up and sanctions are starving the Kremlin's war machine of revenue. I say to the Russian representative: It is time for ministers to tell President Putin the truth. The world knows that Russia is failing in this war. The Russian people feel it, and ministers know it. They must tell President Putin to stop the bloodshed. And let me state this truth: the UK's commitment will not weaken. The commitment of our allies will not weaken. We are with Ukraine now. We will be with Ukraine for as long as necessary," the British Foreign Secretary said in New York.