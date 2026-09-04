Russian Economy Trapped: Revenue Collapse and New Sanctions

The Russian economy is facing a critical crossroads in early autumn. While the Kremlin is trying to demonstrate stability at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026) in Vladivostok, the country’s key financial indicators are reporting a serious decline, and Western allies are preparing new waves of economic and visa restrictions. As of 6:28 a.m. Bulgarian time, the situation is emerging as a combination of internal pressure and tightening external isolation.

Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse to Year-End Low

Key revenues to the Russian federal budget from oil and gas sales fell dramatically in August 2026, reaching their lowest level since January. According to official data from the Russian Ministry of Finance, published by media platform RBC (rbc.ru), revenues have shrunk to 424 billion rubles, which is a more than two-fold decrease compared to the July peak of 934 billion rubles.

Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) agency indicates that the main reasons for this deficit are lower prices for Russian Urals crude oil, record compensations (subsidies) from the state budget to local refineries, as well as the material consequences of the increased frequency of drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure (REF). For the first eight months of the year, the state treasury has collected only 56% of the annual plan.

Reshetnikov's three “pillars“ to save GDP

Against the backdrop of the negative statistics, Russia's Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov made a statement on the sidelines of the WEF-2026. Reported by the RIA Novosti news agency (ria.ru), the department forecasts economic growth for 2026 of only 0.6%.

Despite the slowdown, Reshetnikov outlined three main pillars of the future model for economic growth in the medium term (2027-2029), which will replace the current dependence on raw materials:

Human Capital Development: Maximum retention of personnel against the backdrop of an unprecedented labor shortage in the country.

Technological Independence: Implement innovation and automation to increase productivity.

Supporting private business: Stimulating investment through predictable government rules and “long money“.

Washington postpones “Hell“ Graham's law due to fuel prices

Meanwhile, in the US, the long-awaited bill for “Hell sanctions“ against Moscow, initiated by the late Senator Lindsey Graham, has temporarily lost momentum. The document, which received a huge bipartisan majority in the Senate in August, is currently blocked in the House of Representatives.

As Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) reports, congressmen have faced with a new “deadline” -midterm elections in November. Leaders in the lower house express serious concerns that the introduction of 100 percent tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil (such as India and China) will cause a global surge in gasoline prices. Democrats' concerns that the law would excessively expand President Donald Trump's tariff powers are also adding to the division. If the vote does not pass before November, the bill's procedure will have to start all over again.

Brussels is preparing total visa bans for Russian citizens

Europe is also hardening its tone in response to ongoing hybrid threats. After a series of incidents involving explosives and drones in Germany and Poland, the European Union is preparing its 22nd package of sanctions, focused on radical restrictions on the movement of Russian citizens.

The Guardian (theguardian.com), citing European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert, confirmed that Brussels is considering a complete suspension of tourist visas for Russians and a drastic tightening of rules for diplomatic staff. The aim is to stop the practice of free travel in the Schengen area while Moscow pursues an aggressive policy. Statistics show that the number of visas issued to Russian citizens has already fallen from 4 million per year before 2022 to just over 600,000 in the last year, with the trend towards complete restrictions.