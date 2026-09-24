Greek Patriot shoots down ballistic missile and drone over Saudi Arabia

A Patriot air defense system, serviced by Greek military personnel in Saudi Arabia, intercepted a ballistic missile and a drone in the Yanbu area on Thursday. This was reported to “Reuters“ by two Greek security sources, News.bg reports.

According to the sources, both targets were destroyed, with the Greek battery firing two missiles. It is not specified where the ballistic missile and the drone were launched from. The information was confirmed by a second Greek source.

Yanbu is located on the Red Sea coast and is an important center for the Saudi oil industry, including because of the large refineries in the area. Earlier in the day, the Saudi Civil Defense issued warnings of potential danger in Mecca, Tabuk, Jeddah, Yanbu and Taif.

This is the fifth time that the Patriot system, operated by Greek servicemen, has been used in combat since the start of the war between the United States, Israel and Iran in late February, Reuters reported. The case comes amid heightened threats to energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region.

Greece deployed a US Patriot battery to Saudi Arabia in 2021. The system is operated by Greek servicemen under an agreement to help protect key energy facilities in the kingdom.