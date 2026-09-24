Donald Trump: I want things to stay the way they are

US President Donald Trump said artificial intelligence would be a “important topic of discussion“ during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, but added that both leaders wanted things to stay the way they are, Reuters reported, quoted by bTA.

“Big day ahead with Chinese President Xi. Super Intelligence (SI) will be a big topic of discussion, but I want to leave things exactly the way they are“, Trump wrote in a post on social media, using his preferred term for artificial intelligence.

“That is also China's position. Our safeguard is the Department of Justice!“, Trump said, referring to the US Department of Justice.

Last week, Trump said the US already had the necessary mechanisms in place to regulate and hold AI companies accountable, appearing to downplay concerns raised by industry representatives that misuse of AI could harm people.

Xi's visit to Washington comes after public concern about the potential dangers of AI increased again this month, when an Anthropic researcher warned that those developing the technology believe it could destroy humanity by the end of the decade.

Despite concerns about misuse of the technology, analysts say the fierce competition in the AI field is likely to limit the scope for more than token agreements.

So far, Trump has not has embraced concerns about artificial intelligence and has largely supported tech companies during his second term. He said last week that critics of AI development “are being used by a lot of people who don’t want it to happen, and that could be politicians, but it could be China.”

Some of the most prominent figures in the US tech sector are expected to attend a state dinner Trump will host at the White House today in Xi’s honor, including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Apple’s Tim Cook, Tesla’s Elon Musk and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. (Nvidia).