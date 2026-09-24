Tehran Threatens World: We Will Take the War Far Beyond the Persian Gulf if We Are Hit Again

Iran may expand the scope of the war to the Indian Ocean if the US or Israel launch new attacks. This was stated by an advisor to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, quoted by Al Jazeera.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi made these threats in a video. "As the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to an escalation of the war, the front could expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond," he said.

He said the Iranian armed forces had prepared plans for the worst-case scenario in the event of renewed attacks by the United States and Israel. Safavi praised Yemen's Houthis for seizing the Red Sea coast.

He warned that if the Americans start a new war, a new front could open before their eyes, centered around the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.