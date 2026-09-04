Javier Milley tightens sanctions against oil companies around the Falkland Islands

Argentine President Javier Milley will tighten sanctions against companies involved in oil projects around the Falkland Islands and increase defense resources in the southern part of the country, reports „Reuters“, reports News.bg.

In a televised address, Milley said he would sign a decree to accelerate sanctions under Argentine law against companies involved in oil and gas production in territory that Argentina considers its own, but which remains under British control.

He said the sanctions would be directed not only against the companies, but also against their shareholders, directors and suppliers.

„We will continue the ban on companies, directly or indirectly involved in projects on the islands without Argentina's permission," Milley said.

Argentina to increase defense resources

Milley also announced that the government would issue an emergency decree to expand defense resources. Among the measures is the construction of a naval base in the nearby province of Tierra del Fuego, as well as strengthening telecommunications capabilities.

The president will also send to Congress an urgent bill to "protect national sovereignty." It envisages tightening sanctions for unauthorized operations around the islands, expanding sanctions on suppliers and broadening the legal framework to cover other activities affecting Argentina's natural resources.

Sea Lion oil project

Milley said Argentina has identified the Sea Lion offshore project, managed by Navitas Petroleum, as an urgent threat to Argentine interests, as oil field development could begin in the coming months.

The two companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Milley's tougher tone comes against the backdrop of his previous calls for the dispute to be resolved diplomatically, as the Argentine president has sought warmer relations with Britain.

Falkland Islands dispute

The Falkland Islands, a British an overseas territory about 500 km east of mainland Argentina, have long been the subject of Argentine claims.

Great Britain has controlled the islands since 1833, and the two countries fought a brief war over them in 1982.