Over 20 million tourists visited Greece in the first seven months of 2026.

More than 20 million tourists visited Greece between January and July 2026, according to data from the country's central bank, cited by the publication “New Money“. The tourist flow increased by 8.6% compared to the same period in 2025.

For the first seven months, tourism revenues exceeded 13.5 billion euros, up 12% year-on-year. Revenues from both visitors from European Union countries and tourists from countries outside the bloc are higher.

In July alone, tourism receipts increased by 7.2% compared to the same month in 2025. This is despite the lower number of foreign visitors during the month compared to July last year.

The data for June also show an increase in tourist flow. Then Greece was visited by about 4.9 million people - 6.9% more than in June 2025. However, revenues increased by only 1.2% and reached 3.29 billion euros.

Thus, in the first seven months of the year, Greek tourism reported both an increase in the number of visitors and revenues, despite the differences in monthly indicators.