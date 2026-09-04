Zelensky announces 'very important' news: US delegation to fly to Kiev and Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was a chance of reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said US negotiators trying to broker a deal would soon visit Moscow and Kiev.

Putin said a number of countries, including the US and China, were ready to support a peaceful settlement to the war, Reuters reported.

“Ultimately, however, the problem must be resolved by the parties involved in the conflict - Russia and Ukraine,” he said. “We are grateful to everyone who is trying to contribute to an agreement. Is there a chance? In my opinion, yes, there is.“

In Kiev, Zelensky said in his evening video address that preliminary dates for a visit by American negotiators have been set. “We expect to see representatives of the US president here in Kiev“, Zelensky said.“

“There will be a meeting with them in Moscow and in Kiev. We expect to meet with them in the coming days. It is very important. It is important that America continues to be active.“

In Washington, US President Donald Trump said he wants to see an end to the war and the losses suffered by both sides. “I just want to see an end to this. I think we will achieve it“, Trump said.“

After 4 and a half years of the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, it is rare for either side to offer an optimistic assessment of the prospects for peace. They last met for U.S.-brokered talks in February.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha earlier told reporters in Kiev that he saw a “new dynamic” in the peace efforts, with more active political and diplomatic engagement.

Neither side, however, gave any reason to expect progress. On the contrary, the Kremlin leader said Ukraine’s recent actions constituted an obstacle.

In response to a question, Putin said that Ukrainian attacks on civilian merchant ships and “reported threats to attack civilian aircraft” were “acts of state terrorism,” which he said “complicated the prospects for bilateral peace talks.”