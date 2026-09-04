Rocket strike on Coca-Cola plant near Kiev: Ukraine calls on Trump to put Russia in its place

On the evening of Thursday, September 3, Russian troops struck a Coca-Cola plant in the Kiev region. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha called on the United States to take more decisive action against Russia in a post on social networks, UNIAN reports.

"Only force can put Moscow in its place. In this context, we once again call on the US House of Representatives to adopt a law imposing sanctions against Russia," the Foreign Minister wrote.

He recalled that the Russian strike on the Coca-Cola plant was not an isolated incident.

"This is another targeted attack on American business interests and part of a broader Russian strategy aimed at undermining the US economy and pushing American companies out of international markets," concluded Sibiha.

Attack on Coca-Cola plant in Kyiv region - what is known

As a result of the Russian attack on the Coca-Cola plant near Kyiv, warehouses were damaged and a fire broke out.

The Coca-Cola plant is located in Velika Dymerka, Brovary district, Kyiv region, and is one of the company's largest production facilities in Europe. The plant produces Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes and Fuze Tea, Rich juices and Burn energy drinks.