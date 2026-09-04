Donald Trump is awkwardly silent! The price of diesel in the US has reached a historic high

The war in Iran has significantly increased the price of diesel at gas stations in the US, reports the BBC.

In the US, diesel is mainly used by trucks, trains, ships, buses, as well as agricultural and construction equipment. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon of diesel in the country has reached $ 5.85, which is a historic high. A year earlier, a gallon cost an average of $ 3.71.

US President Donald Trump recently promised to significantly lower fuel prices for all Americans through an oil deal with Venezuela. The agreement with the South American country envisages the development of 17 strategic oil fields with a proven potential of 65 billion barrels, as well as "investments of over $100 billion and over $209 billion in taxes for Venezuela." The US government will retain 55% control of a joint venture with an "experienced private operator in Venezuela".

Oil is a key component of automotive fuel, and its supply has been limited after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.

The sharp rise in fuel prices at the gas stations has angered American voters ahead of the crucial midterm elections in November.

According to AAA, residents of the western states of the country pay significantly higher prices than other regions, due to differences in taxation and distance to American oil producers.

In addition to high diesel prices, Americans are also facing historically high gasoline costs, with the average price per gallon reaching $4.15, up from $3.20 a year earlier.