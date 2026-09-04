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Kremlin says: European missile plants in Ukraine are becoming legitimate military targets for the Russian army

Kremlin says: European missile plants in Ukraine are becoming legitimate military targets for the Russian army

Yesterday, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting at Downing Street, where they discussed specific steps to launch local production lines for long-range SCALP missiles in Ukraine

Sep 4, 2026 20:18 48

Kremlin says: European missile plants in Ukraine are becoming legitimate military targets for the Russian army - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

All military infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in a comment on reports of plans to organize the production of long-range missiles on Ukrainian territory, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.

The Kremlin spokesman categorically emphasized Moscow's position on the new military facilities:

''First of all, any such facilities on Ukrainian territory will become legitimate targets for our armed forces'', Peskov is categorical.

Yesterday, the British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting at "Downing Street'' to discuss concrete steps to launch local production lines for SCALP long-range missiles in Ukraine.