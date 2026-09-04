All military infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces. This was stated by the spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in a comment on reports of plans to organize the production of long-range missiles on Ukrainian territory, TASS reports, quoted by Focus.

The Kremlin spokesman categorically emphasized Moscow's position on the new military facilities:

''First of all, any such facilities on Ukrainian territory will become legitimate targets for our armed forces'', Peskov is categorical.

Yesterday, the British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting at "Downing Street'' to discuss concrete steps to launch local production lines for SCALP long-range missiles in Ukraine.