Iran's crude oil exports have continued uninterrupted during the 40-day war with the US, despite strikes on oil and gas infrastructure and serious logistical challenges. This was stated today by Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, quoted by Iranian Press TV.

''During the 40-day war, despite military conditions, the country's crude oil exports did not stop for even an hour from February 28 until the establishment of a temporary ceasefire, the Iranian minister said.

According to the minister, the military conflict and the subsequent blockade have failed to paralyze Iranian supplies, although energy facilities have been the subject of constant attacks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence that the Islamic Republic of Iran may soon fall, stating that the regime in Tehran is weaker than ever amid renewed American strikes, NDTV.WORLD reports.

During an event attended by senior Israeli military leaders in Tel Aviv on the occasion of the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday, Netanyahu said:

''This regime is currently tottering. It is weaker than ever. It is fighting for its survival. I am confident in the main task before us, in our capabilities, in the capabilities of our heroic soldiers, our heroic pilots, our air and navigation units and all other units, in our strong support and the support of the people. I am confident in our ability to permanently eliminate this threat, that is, to overthrow this regime. This is the main task that is still before us, but it is close. It is not impossible. It is achievable''.

The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that the country's opponents avoid a direct confrontation because they recognize its military power, determination and resilience. In a direct warning to Tel Aviv's enemies, he urged them not to test Israel's strength, saying that the "nation possesses the necessary strength and unity to withstand any threat."

The revelations come amid media reports that the Israel Defense Forces are preparing a possible resumption of intensive military operations against Iran in the near future.