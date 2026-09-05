Trump sends peace envoys as Ukraine front burns

The US is sending key negotiators to Moscow and Kiev with a concrete proposal to end the war in Ukraine. This was announced by US President Donald Trump during a briefing, quoted by the media [pravda.com.ua]. Special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are launching a key diplomatic mission over the weekend, with their first stop being the Kremlin, followed by a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday [zn.ua].

Diplomatic shuttles and a “silence regime“

In connection with the visit of the US delegation, Ukrainian forces on the front line have been ordered to temporary observance of a “silence regime“ [slovoidilo.ua]. According to military sources, the ceasefire is planned from midnight on September 5 until the end of the day on September 8 [24tv.ua].

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Kiev's readiness for the security of the negotiations. “From our side, there will be no air strikes on Russian territory during the visits of Vitkoff and Kushner. Russia must do the same“, Zelensky was categorical, quoted by the press center of the Office of the President [focus.ua]. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government specified that a reciprocal ceasefire in the sky is expected from Moscow for the duration of diplomatic contacts [dw.com].

Despite diplomatic gestures, the situation on the ground remains critical. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that since the beginning of the day, over 200 intensive clashes [interfax.com.ua], which shows that tensions have not subsided before the official meetings.

Massive Russian strikes on civilian and industrial infrastructure

While Washington prepares its peace plan, Russia has not stopped its aerial terror overnight. Russian forces attacked a nine-story residential building in the city of Boryspil, Kiev region [slovoidilo.ua]. As a result of the strike, a large fire broke out in the roof structure and apartments, and according to initial data, at least two civilians were injured.

At the same time, a Russian missile hit a large industrial enterprise in the Dnepropetrovsk region [obozrevatel.com], causing serious material damage. Attacks were also recorded in the city of Sviatopetrovske near Kiev, where logistics warehouses were blown up, and in Nikolaev, where a shopping center was hit - a 17-year-old girl was injured in this incident [unn.ua].

Incident with a live ammunition in Kiev

Against the backdrop of the military actions, internal security in the Ukrainian capital was also violated. In Kiev, a man detonated a live ammunition directly on the street after a drunken or domestic scandal. The incident seriously injured the perpetrator himself and three other people who were in the immediate vicinity. Police teams and military experts are working at the scene [tsn.ua].

The world is watching to see if Trump's mission will lead to real steps towards peace, or if the new wave of attacks will derail the negotiations at their very beginning.