In his latest comments, current as of 6:50 a.m. Bulgarian time on September 5, 2026, the American leader expressed strong optimism about the domestic economy and international relations, while at the same time issuing serious warnings to Tehran. Trump said the 2026 FIFA World Cup had brought in over $18 billion to the US economy and supported over 160,000 jobs, making it a huge success for tourism (source: Firstpost's Instagram account - instagram.com).

At the G20 Innovation Summit in Chapel Hill, Trump reported very productive conversations with tech leaders such as Elon Musk and Sam Altman on the future of artificial intelligence (source: White House statement - whitehouse.gov). On trade, the president described the US-China relationship as "very good" amid a planned state dinner with Xi Jinping on September 24, although he warned that Washington could completely cut off trade with certain nations that do not comply with US conditions (source: Business Times - businesstimes.com.sg).

On energy and security, Trump suggested that the Strait of Hormuz could soon lose its current strategic importance due to increased US control and alternative energy routes (source: Al Jazeera - aljazeera.com). This comment came in parallel with his warning of a “very soon” potential strike on Iranian nuclear sites if tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate (source: CCTV News - english.cctv.com).

However, the most anticipated statements concerned the conflict in Eastern Europe. Trump shared an analytical article by the Washington Post (source: washingtonpost.com) on the possibility of granting Ukraine a license to produce its own Patriot air defense missiles. The president expressed his firm belief that US diplomatic efforts can provide a real chance for achieving peace in Ukraine. In this regard, his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are leaving for Moscow and Kiev with specific peace proposals (source: CNN - edition.cnn.com). Trump explicitly emphasized to the media that he is fully confident that the Russian Federation has no desire or intention to attack NATO member states.