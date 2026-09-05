The US administration must take into account the realities on the ground in any settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in which the situation changes to the detriment of Kiev. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, quoted by "Reuters" and TASS.

"The key question is to what extent the US administration is ready to make efforts to find a real solution to the current crisis, taking into account the realities on the ground", he said when asked about the possible visit to Moscow by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law.

Yesterday, the US president announced that the envoys were traveling abroad in an attempt to reach a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

The Russian representative also expressed doubts about the US's readiness to adhere to the framework agreed during the Anchorage summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He stressed that it was important for the US "not to succumb to opportunistic tactics, including manipulation by opponents of the agreement".