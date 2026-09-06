On Saturday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a key meeting in the Kremlin with US leader Donald Trump's special envoys - Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The conversation, which lasted exactly 3 hours and 10 minutes, took place in an extremely constructive, meaningful and frank atmosphere, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

According to him, the meeting took place both in a working and informal setting around the dinner table. The visit is part of the intensified diplomatic efforts to find a way out of the Ukrainian crisis.

Not only Ukraine: Economic projects on the table

Yuri Ushakov explicitly emphasized that the agenda of the negotiations was not limited to the geopolitical clash in Eastern Europe. The leaders and negotiators paid serious attention to large-scale and mutually beneficial Russian-American economic projects. The White House representatives demonstrated extremely serious preliminary preparation for their visit to Moscow, presenting not only the traditional interest in a ceasefire, but also a specific set of considerations for a long-term regulation of relations. (Source: BELTA / belta.by)

Putin's position and the future of the SVO

During the conversation, Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the categorical readiness of the Russian Federation to find a lasting political and diplomatic solution. At the same time, he emphasized the importance of completely eliminating the root causes that led to the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian president briefed the US envoys on the current successes of the Russian army on the ground within the framework of the Special Military Operation (SMO). Putin revealed details about the nature of the government in Kiev, which Steve Widkoff and Jared Kushner have "taken into account". (Source: Nezavisimaya Gazeta / ng.ru)

The Moscow - Kiev route and personal contacts

The American negotiators have a clear plan to use the assessments and analyses received personally by the Russian president during their upcoming meetings in Kiev on September 6. Russia has already initiated a three-day cessation of strikes on the Ukrainian capital to ensure the safety of the mediators. Ushakov assured the media that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will continue to maintain active personal contacts, and the diplomatic channel through Widkoff and Kushner remains open and operational. (Source of information: Vedomosti / vedomosti.ru)