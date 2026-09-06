The US military has intercepted and sunk a third vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean in the past week, which has been confirmed to be operating on behalf of the brutal Ecuadorian narco-terrorist organization „Los Choneros“. According to official information from the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), the vessels served as mobile and floating refueling stations that support the smugglers' speedboats on their way to Mexico and the United States.

The operation was carried out in international waters in full coordination and cooperation with the Ecuadorian government. Before destroying the main vessel, the US military conducted an inspection, search and clearance, and the crew on board was successfully evacuated and handed over to Ecuadorian authorities for subsequent prosecution. Ecuadorian officials defended the actions of the US forces, defining them as a key step in disrupting the cartels' logistical networks.

The operation is part of the US administration's broader campaign to combat with Latin American drug cartels, known in the region as „Operation South Copy“ (Operation Southern Spear) or „Operation Pacific Viper“ (Operation Pacific Viper). To date, the large-scale initiative has led to the destruction of dozens of criminal vessels and millions of dollars in damage to the black market for drugs.