Germany plans shield against sabotage after airport drone incident

Germany is planning a comprehensive package of measures to strengthen its defenses against drone attacks, cyber interference and other forms of Russian sabotage after the failed drone attack on an airport last month, Reuters reported, citing an article in the Bild newspaper today, BTA reports.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrind told the publication that Russia's hybrid attacks have become part of everyday life.

“These attacks will intensify, but we can defend ourselves and protect ourselves”, he said.

Russia rejects accusations that it is conducting operations in Western Europe and denies having a role in the attack on the German airport, with a representative of its Foreign Ministry saying that these are “anti-Russian actions”.

According to the newspaper, citing the Federal Republic's Interior Ministry, the police's anti-drone capabilities will be expanded, with rapid response teams being deployed in cities to protect the airspace over important transport hubs and government facilities.

It is added that companies operating critical infrastructure, such as energy facilities and arms manufacturers, will be given the right not only to detect drones, but also to actively deal with them.

A national defense shield or “cyber dome” will also be created, which will include a network of sensors to detect and intercept potential cyberattacks.

The government also plans to expand artificial intelligence technologies, biometric facial recognition and video surveillance, for example at railway stations, to identify possible attackers planning sabotage.

The German Interior Ministry has not yet responded to Reuters' written request for comment.