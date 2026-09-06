Vacation is over! The American aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln sailed from Thailand after a few days of rest

The American aircraft carrier “Abraham Lincoln” sailed from Thailand today after a five-day stay, ending a rest period following an extended deployment that included operations in the Middle East, Reuters reported, citing the U.S. Navy, BTA reports.

“We would like to thank the people of Thailand for their incredible hospitality”, Captain Dan Keeler, who commands the “Abraham Lincoln”, said in a statement.

Navy ship deployments typically last six to nine months, but during conflict, this period can increase.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with about 5,000 people on board participated in the American blockade and combat operations against Iran, and according to Democratic congressmen, it set a modern record for the longest stay at sea.

Accompanied by other U.S. naval ships, “Lincoln” arrived early Wednesday in Thailand, Washington's only treaty partner in mainland Southeast Asia.

Buses full of sailors and marines in plain clothes, many of them smiling and waving, began arriving at a hotel in the resort city of Pattaya, about 150 km southeast of Bangkok, shortly after their ships docked.