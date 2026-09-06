Revolutionary Guard: Economic blockade will cost US more than Iran

The US economic and maritime blockade against Tehran could cost Washington several times more than Iran, the Islamic Republic's Revolutionary Guard said, quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

"If the US wants to inflict one dollar of economic damage on Iran, it itself may face costs and losses of several dollars," Guard spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi told the Iranian Mehr news agency.

He stressed that Iran would not surrender to sanctions and pressure.

Mohebi pointed out that US President Donald Trump believed that Washington could force Iran to retreated, relying on its military might, its navy, and its aircraft carriers. However, according to him, recent developments have shown that these calculations were wrong.

Mohebi added that the United States, which already faces significant debt and economic competition with China and other countries, will have difficulty winning an economic war against Iran.

He also noted that the development of the situation in the region has put pressure on US strategic reserves and affected access to some raw materials, including through disruptions in the production and export of aluminum in the region.

Mohebi said that what is happening shows that economic pressure and blockade do not necessarily guarantee victory and can impose high costs on the country that applies them.

The current conflict began after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, followed by Iranian retaliatory attacks on American and Israeli targets and increased tension over maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has also increased economic pressure on Tehran in parallel with the military operations by imposing sanctions on Iran's oil, shipping, aviation, technology and financial sectors.

Iranian officials have described the sanctions and restrictions on maritime trade as economic warfare and a blockade.