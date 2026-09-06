Scandal in Ukraine: Prosecutor settled with repair from detained

A huge corruption scandal is unfolding in Ukraine, affecting the highest levels of the justice system. Today, September 6, 2026, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) provided data from the SRC, according to which the arrested senior official from the Office of the Chief Prosecutor Prosecutor Serhiy Kropiva personally coordinated and organized luxurious renovations at the Prosecutor General's home Ruslan Kravchenko.

The revelations are part of a large-scale anti-corruption operation codenamed „Carthage“, conducted by NABU and SAP. Kropiva, who allegedly appears in the records under the pseudonym „Chancellor“, is accused of leading a criminal organization that received bribes to cover up the activities of illegal cyber call centers. The fraudulent schemes have harmed citizens in Ukraine and abroad, and the legalized amounts amount to tens of millions of hryvnias.

Renovations, visas and birthdays in Madrid

According to the SAP prosecutor, the intercepted conversations prove extremely close and informal relations between Kropiva and the Prosecutor General, whom the recordings refer to as „Boss“. The data indicates that Kropiwa managed the technical details of the renovation of Kravchenko's house in Kozin, purchased expensive equipment, including a powerful gas generator, arranged visas to the United States for the Prosecutor General's wife, and even organized his birthday celebration in elite restaurants in Madrid.

The Prosecutor General's Response

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko categorically rejected all charges. He announced that he had nothing to do with the “umbrella“ over illegal call centers and did not abuse his power. Kravchenko confirmed that Serhiy Kropiva has already been removed from office and is about to be dismissed.

To clear the name of the institution, Kravchenko ordered a full check of the cyber department and ordered all employees involved in investigations against fraudulent call centers to undergo a polygraph test. The Prosecutor General also denied rumors that he attempted to escape or hide during the searches, stating that he remained at his workplace.