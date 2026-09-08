Russian Air Force Attacks Saratov, Injured. Russian Airports Closed

In the early hours of September 8 the Russian city Saratov has been the target of a massive attack with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), resulting in injured civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure. Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin confirmed the incident, saying that all operational and rescue services were working at the scene. Due to the serious security threat, Saratov Airport suspended flight services as early as 02:19 Moscow time.

Simultaneously with the strikes in Saratov, the Russian air transport agency “Rosaviatsia“ imposed emergency temporary airspace restrictions in neighboring regions. The international airport in Samara (Kurumoch) and the airport in Ulyanovsk (Barataevka) completely suspended the reception and take-off of aircraft.

The department emphasizes that the measures are absolutely necessary to ensure flight safety against the backdrop of the continued activity of enemy drones in the skies over the Volga region.

As of 5:15 Bulgarian time, the situation in the affected Russian regions remains tense, with the introduced UAV danger regimes not being canceled.